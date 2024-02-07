BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $123.20

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 123.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124.51 ($1.56), with a volume of 1177168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.40 ($1.58).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £877.90 million, a P/E ratio of 2,056.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 6.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jutta af Rosenborg acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £10,720 ($13,438.64). In other BBGI Global Infrastructure news, insider Duncan Ball acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,128.87). Also, insider Jutta af Rosenborg acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.68) per share, for a total transaction of £10,720 ($13,438.64). Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

