Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.73. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -194.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.