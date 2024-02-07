Barclays Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,414.70.

CMG stock traded up $194.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,681.84. The stock had a trading volume of 747,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,960. The firm has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,300.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,068.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,189 shares of company stock worth $9,700,908. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 36 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

