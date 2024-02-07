Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 678 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $477.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

