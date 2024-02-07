Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $55.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,796. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

