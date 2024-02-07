Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 19,990,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,986,066. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.01 and its 200-day moving average is $185.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.