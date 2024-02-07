Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 2,342,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.96. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.