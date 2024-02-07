Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,772. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

