B. Riley Weighs in on Bowlero Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $227.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.51 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Bowlero Price Performance

Bowlero stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.41. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Bowlero by 159.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

