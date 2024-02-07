B. Riley Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 25,588 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average volume of 19,748 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt purchased 1,635 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.02. The company had a trading volume of 919,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,317. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $60.72. The stock has a market cap of $551.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Further Reading

