B. Riley Comments on SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunCoke Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SunCoke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXC

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $925.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 95,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.