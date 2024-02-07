Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avinger from $1.60 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Avinger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avinger

Avinger Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.