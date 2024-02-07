Avalanche Price Reaches $35.33 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Avalanche has a market cap of $12.98 billion and approximately $399.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.33 or 0.00080009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021456 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,485,304 coins and its circulating supply is 367,452,394 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

