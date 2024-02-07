AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,858.35.

NYSE:AZO traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,835.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,187. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,849.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,656.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2,581.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

