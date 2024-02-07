Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,974 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $8,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV opened at $63.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.