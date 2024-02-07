Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,470 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.