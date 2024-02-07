Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $218.12 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.