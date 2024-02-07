Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 54,301 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,574 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,524,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

