Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,598 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 1.01% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

VRIG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $25.13.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1308 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

