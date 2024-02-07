Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 11,371 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,371 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,663,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,472 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.28.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

