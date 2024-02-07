Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FBCV opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

