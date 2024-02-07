Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues Earnings Results

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Atmos Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.45-$6.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.450-6.650 EPS.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.06. 357,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.83. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,649,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after acquiring an additional 547,260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 87.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 809,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,200,000 after acquiring an additional 377,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

