Atb Cap Markets Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report released on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PBA opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

