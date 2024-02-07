ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

