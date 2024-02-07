Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.64 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($187.59).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 728 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($410.68).

Assura Price Performance

Shares of LON AGR traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43.32 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 17,635,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -725.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.95 ($0.69).

Assura Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,000.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital began coverage on Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

