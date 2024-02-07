Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases £149.64 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £149.64 ($187.59).
Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 5th, Jayne Cottam acquired 728 shares of Assura stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £327.60 ($410.68).
Assura Price Performance
Shares of LON AGR traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 43.32 ($0.54). The company had a trading volume of 17,635,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -725.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21. Assura Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 54.95 ($0.69).
Assura Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. Shore Capital began coverage on Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Assura from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 53 ($0.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 49 ($0.61) to GBX 51 ($0.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGR
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Assura
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Qualcomm extends Apple, Samsung deals, stock up on AI growth
Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.