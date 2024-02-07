Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.590- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.59 EPS.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.03. 117,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

