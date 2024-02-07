Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.590- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $6.59 EPS.
Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:AZPN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.03. 117,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,409. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $161.32 and a 1-year high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -91.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on AZPN
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Technology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Technology
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Miso Robotics stock: Is an IPO coming soon?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Insiders are selling these hot stocks on track for higher prices
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Mullen Automotive stock gains traction, can it reverse course?
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.