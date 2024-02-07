Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,148. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,800.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, COO Patrick O’brien sold 8,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $282,417.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,826 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,800.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,139 shares of company stock worth $6,471,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.