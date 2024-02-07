Arrow Electronics (ARW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.40. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $109.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

