Argent Trust Co Purchases 3,373 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.14. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

