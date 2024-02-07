Argent Trust Co Purchases 2,298 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after buying an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,170,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.