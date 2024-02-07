Argent Trust Co Has $661,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

