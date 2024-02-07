Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,721 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,768,940,000 after buying an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ EA opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.07.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.