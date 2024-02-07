Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 312,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 141,336 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

Get Ares Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Acquisition Co. II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 900,175 shares during the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.