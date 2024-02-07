Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.510-1.570 EPS.

Aramark Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 897,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,422. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aramark

Insider Buying and Selling at Aramark

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Aramark by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.