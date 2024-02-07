Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Aquila European Renewables Plc (LON:AERS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aquila European Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of Aquila European Renewables stock opened at GBX 67 ($0.84) on Wednesday. Aquila European Renewables has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.54 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 91 ($1.14). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.04.

