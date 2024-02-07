APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,909 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in APi Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APi Group by 185.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of APG opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $29.05.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

