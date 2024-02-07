Analyzing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) and La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Real Brokerage and La Rosa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 3 0 3.00 La Rosa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than La Rosa.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -3.70% -99.47% -37.27% La Rosa N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and La Rosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Real Brokerage and La Rosa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $381.76 million 1.36 -$20.58 million ($0.12) -24.08 La Rosa $26.20 million 0.77 -$2.32 million N/A N/A

La Rosa has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats La Rosa on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About La Rosa

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. The company also engages in the real estate brokerage business, as well as sale of commercial real estate property. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

