Analyzing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) and Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Claros Mortgage Trust and Shanghai Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 1 4 0 0 1.80 Shanghai Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Shanghai Industrial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust -16.13% 2.37% 0.68% Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Shanghai Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -256.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shanghai Industrial has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Shanghai Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $287.20 million 5.32 $112.06 million ($0.39) -28.26 Shanghai Industrial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Shanghai Industrial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Shanghai Industrial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cigarettes, packaging materials, and printed products. Further, it is involved in the raw materials sourcing business. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Company Limited.

