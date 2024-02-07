Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.36

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $104.12, with a volume of 810717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

