AMMO (POWW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of POWW opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.69. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMMO by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMMO by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AMMO by 15.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AMMO by 35.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AMMO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

