Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.03-0.19 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.190 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. 339,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amkor Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,400 shares of company stock worth $723,313. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.