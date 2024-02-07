Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.90-20.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.4-33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.71 billion. Amgen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-20.300 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $295.95.

AMGN traded down $14.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.41. 4,255,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,223. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

