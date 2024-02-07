AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,348,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,234,000 after buying an additional 34,546 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 89,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.21. 817,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,826. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

