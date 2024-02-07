AMG National Trust Bank Has $3.11 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after buying an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,613,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,025,000 after acquiring an additional 72,822 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,410,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,477,000 after acquiring an additional 445,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,746,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.45. The company had a trading volume of 115,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,801. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $272.09. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average of $226.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

