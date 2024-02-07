Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Declares $1.35 Quarterly Dividend

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Ameriprise Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $36.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $388.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,801,151. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

