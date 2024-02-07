American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:ARL opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.59.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors Company Profile
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.