American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ARL opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $31.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 164.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

