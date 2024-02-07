American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 48,800.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 770,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,896. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

