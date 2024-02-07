Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amedisys by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,144,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,850,000 after acquiring an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

