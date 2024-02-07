Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.380-6.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$6.38-6.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

NASDAQ DOX traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,517. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Amdocs by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

