Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.67-0.71 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Amcor also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,242,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,041,876. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

